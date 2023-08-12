On Saturday, Dairon Blanco (.360 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples and four walks while batting .253.

This year, Blanco has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.

Blanco has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .306 AVG .209 .342 OBP .277 .500 SLG .372 5 XBH 5 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 12/2 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings