The St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) and Kansas City Royals (37-80) clash in the first of a two-game series on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET. The Cardinals are coming off a series victory over the Rays, and the Royals a series loss to the Red Sox.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Adam Wainwright (3-6, 7.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Dylan Coleman.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-6, 7.81 ERA) vs Coleman - KC (0-0, 10.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Coleman

Coleman makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 26-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 17 times this season.

In 17 games this season, he has a 10.05 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .286 against him.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Wainwright (3-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.81, a 1.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.980 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Wainwright has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Adam Wainwright vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 936 hits, 20th in baseball, with 111 home runs (25th in the league).

The Royals have gone 9-for-23 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.