Friday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (37-80) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-6) to the mound, while Dylan Coleman will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 31 times in 97 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (454 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule