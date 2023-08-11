Nelson Velazquez returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis CardinalsAugust 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 7 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-4.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .241.
  • Velazquez has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in 30.0% of his games this year, and 9.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this season, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.353 AVG .083
.450 OBP .083
.824 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
2 HR 1
5 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright (3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .359 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.