On Friday, Michael Massey (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey is batting .300 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Massey has had a hit in 45 of 89 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (18.0%).

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.0% of his games this season (24 of 89), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 games this year (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .224 AVG .223 .308 OBP .255 .360 SLG .389 11 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 42/6 3 SB 2

