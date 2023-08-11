Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel has had an RBI in 15 games this year (25.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.2%).
- He has scored in 20 of 58 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.237
|AVG
|.215
|.260
|OBP
|.248
|.376
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|26/5
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed a 7.81 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .359 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.