Thursday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Nationals and the Phillies, who will be sending Patrick Corbin and Aaron Nola to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 10.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-3) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-7) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

ATL: Elder PIT: Falter 22 (126 IP) Games/IP 9 (44.1 IP) 3.43 ERA 4.87 6.6 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates

ATL Odds to Win: -210

-210 PIT Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Pirates

Astros at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (8-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Dean Kremer (10-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.

HOU: Brown BAL: Kremer 21 (117.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (125 IP) 4.14 ERA 4.61 10.0 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Orioles

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Astros at Orioles

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-6) to the hill as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Reese Olson (1-5) for the game between the teams Thursday.

MIN: Maeda DET: Olson 12 (59.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (54.2 IP) 4.22 ERA 4.94 10.9 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 DET Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Tigers

Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (3-8) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Noah Syndergaard (1-5) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

TOR: Manoah CLE: Syndergaard 18 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (66.2 IP) 5.72 ERA 6.75 7.9 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians

TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Guardians

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Cardinals at Rays Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zack Littell (2-2) when the teams face off Thursday.

STL: Liberatore TB: Littell 10 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (35.2 IP) 6.93 ERA 4.04 5.5 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -175

-175 STL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Rays

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Corbin (7-11) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will look to Nola (9-8) when the teams face off on Thursday.

WSH: Corbin PHI: Nola 23 (132.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (143.1 IP) 5.10 ERA 4.58 6.1 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Phillies

Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Austin Cox (0-1) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with James Paxton (6-3) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.

KC: Cox BOS: Paxton 15 (27.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (75 IP) 3.58 ERA 3.60 7.5 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Red Sox

Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Clayton Kershaw (10-4) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

COL: Blach LAD: Kershaw 10 (26 IP) Games/IP 16 (95.1 IP) 4.85 ERA 2.55 3.8 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -350

-350 COL Odds to Win: +275

+275 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Dodgers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.