Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox square off against Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 105 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 442 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.410 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (7-8) will take the mound for the Royals, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh - 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.