Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty has a double and a walk while batting .238.
- Beaty has a hit in five of 11 games played this season (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.500
|AVG
|.167
|.600
|OBP
|.231
|.500
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|1/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.35 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
