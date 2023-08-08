Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks while hitting .279.
- Garcia will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last outings.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this year (55 of 80), with more than one hit 21 times (26.3%).
- In 5.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 30 games this year (37.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.312
|AVG
|.245
|.347
|OBP
|.296
|.422
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/11
|9
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Crawford (5-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.