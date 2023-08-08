Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .247.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 47 of 78 games this year (60.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has had at least one RBI in 20.5% of his games this season (16 of 78), with more than one RBI three times (3.8%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.246
|AVG
|.248
|.291
|OBP
|.309
|.400
|SLG
|.416
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|25/5
|K/BB
|24/10
|2
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
