Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .231 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Waters has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (11.1%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Waters has driven home a run in 15 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 18 of 54 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.286
|AVG
|.176
|.369
|OBP
|.214
|.527
|SLG
|.253
|11
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|25/8
|K/BB
|44/5
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.35 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
