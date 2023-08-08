The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.419 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 121 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 72 of 111 games this season (64.9%), including multiple hits 35 times (31.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (17.1%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this season (41 of 111), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 45.0% of his games this year (50 of 111), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .289 AVG .249 .324 OBP .295 .529 SLG .427 25 XBH 22 12 HR 8 43 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 53/13 13 SB 19

Red Sox Pitching Rankings