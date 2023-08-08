The Houston Astros (64-49) visit the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) to open a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday. The Astros are coming off a series split with the Yankees, and the Orioles a series win over the Mets.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (9-7) for the Astros and Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) for the Orioles.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (2-3, 6.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (9-7) for his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without allowing a hit.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.07 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Valdez has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 68 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.09, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Rodriguez has registered one quality start this season.

Rodriguez is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.