Player props can be found for Justin Turner and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Boston Red Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He's slashing .268/.308/.477 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 95 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 45 RBI.

He has a .246/.292/.425 slash line on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (8-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 7.0 8 2 2 3 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cole Ragans' player props with BetMGM.

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Turner has recorded 114 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.356/.479 on the year.

Turner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 79 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .264/.335/.519 slash line so far this year.

Devers takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.