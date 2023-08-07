MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .214 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (65 of 105), with multiple hits 15 times (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 24 games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.205
|AVG
|.225
|.286
|OBP
|.302
|.337
|SLG
|.376
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|16
|61/24
|K/BB
|62/17
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
