Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 48.2% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of them.
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has an RBI in 23 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 85 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.224
|AVG
|.213
|.308
|OBP
|.243
|.360
|SLG
|.362
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|31/14
|K/BB
|39/5
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
