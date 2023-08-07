Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is hitting .294 with a double and a walk.
- Beaty has a hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.500
|AVG
|.200
|.600
|OBP
|.200
|.500
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
