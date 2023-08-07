On Monday, Maikel Garcia (.310 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two walks and eight RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364.

Garcia has had a hit in 54 of 79 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (26.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 79), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 29 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 39.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .312 AVG .245 .347 OBP .297 .422 SLG .343 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 25 RBI 12 28/11 K/BB 38/11 9 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings