Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco and his .560 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .260 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
- This year, Blanco has posted at least one hit in 15 of 25 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this year.
- In eight games this year (32.0%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.306
|AVG
|.216
|.342
|OBP
|.275
|.500
|SLG
|.351
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|5
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (8-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
