The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco and his .560 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is hitting .260 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
  • This year, Blanco has posted at least one hit in 15 of 25 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this year.
  • In eight games this year (32.0%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.306 AVG .216
.342 OBP .275
.500 SLG .351
5 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
11/2 K/BB 9/1
5 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Red Sox are sending Bello (8-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
