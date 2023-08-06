Alec Bohm is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Kansas City Royals play at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Walker Stats

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (12-4) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Walker has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), 40th in WHIP (1.270), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jul. 31 6.2 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 5.2 6 2 2 4 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 20 6.0 6 4 4 6 2 vs. Padres Jul. 15 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Rays Jul. 5 7.0 5 4 4 8 5

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 71 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .295/.348/.438 so far this year.

Bohm hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 5 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has put up 124 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.344/.434 so far this season.

Stott has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

