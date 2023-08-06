The Philadelphia Phillies (60-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-76) will match up on Sunday, August 6 at Citizens Bank Park, with Taijuan Walker starting for the Phillies and Zack Greinke taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Royals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-225). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (12-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-11, 4.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Royals and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+180), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 40 out of the 69 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have a record of 7-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Michael Massey 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.