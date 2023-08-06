Alec Bohm and Freddy Fermin will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals play at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 104 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 316 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 436 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-11) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

He has two quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh - 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright

