After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty has a double and a walk while hitting .308.
  • Beaty has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Beaty has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.500 AVG .200
.600 OBP .200
.500 SLG .200
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
1/0 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
