Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty has a double and a walk while hitting .308.
- Beaty has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Beaty has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.500
|AVG
|.200
|.600
|OBP
|.200
|.500
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
