Maikel Garcia -- hitting .293 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .281.
  • Garcia enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400.
  • In 67.9% of his games this season (53 of 78), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with more than one RBI six times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (38.5%), including five multi-run games (6.4%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 36
.312 AVG .246
.347 OBP .300
.422 SLG .348
13 XBH 8
1 HR 3
25 RBI 12
28/11 K/BB 38/11
9 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker (12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), 40th in WHIP (1.270), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
