Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
  • In 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this year (25.9%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 27
.237 AVG .217
.260 OBP .258
.376 SLG .380
9 XBH 10
2 HR 2
11 RBI 5
15/2 K/BB 24/5
3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker (12-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
