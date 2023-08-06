Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

In 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (25.9%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .237 AVG .217 .260 OBP .258 .376 SLG .380 9 XBH 10 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/2 K/BB 24/5 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings