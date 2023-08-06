Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (25.9%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.237
|AVG
|.217
|.260
|OBP
|.258
|.376
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/2
|K/BB
|24/5
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (12-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
