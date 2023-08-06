Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Phillies Player Props
|Royals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Phillies Prediction
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.
- Olivares has had a hit in 47 of 77 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.2%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.246
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.311
|.400
|SLG
|.419
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|25/5
|K/BB
|24/10
|2
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.