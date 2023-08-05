Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Phillies on August 5, 2023
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Bryson Stott, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 23 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.
- He's slashed .270/.308/.480 on the season.
- Witt Jr. has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .432 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and 15 RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.
- He's slashed .246/.289/.427 on the season.
- Perez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.
- He's slashing .303/.345/.436 so far this season.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.344/.428 so far this season.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.