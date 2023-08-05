Player prop bet options for Bryson Stott, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 23 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He's slashed .270/.308/.480 on the season.

Witt Jr. has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .432 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and 15 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashed .246/.289/.427 on the season.

Perez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Stott Stats

Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He's slashing .303/.345/.436 so far this season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.344/.428 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 1

