The Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-75) will clash on Saturday, August 5 at Citizens Bank Park, with Cristopher Sanchez getting the ball for the Phillies and Alec Marsh toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+185). The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 2.66 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-5, 6.75 ERA)

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Royals and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+185), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 39 (57.4%) of those contests.

The Phillies have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 3-4 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (33%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

