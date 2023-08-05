The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm head into the second of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 102 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 430 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.408 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Alec Marsh (0-5) will take the mound for the Royals, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Marsh has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4 innings per appearance.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh -

