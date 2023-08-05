MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- 1-for-3 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on August 5 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Phillies.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .214 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- In 64 of 103 games this year (62.1%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has an RBI in 23 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.205
|AVG
|.224
|.286
|OBP
|.299
|.337
|SLG
|.362
|15
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|61/24
|K/BB
|62/16
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .202 batting average against him.
