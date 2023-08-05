Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks while hitting .282.
- Garcia is batting .421 during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 52 of 77 games this year (67.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (5.2%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 28 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (37.7%), including five multi-run games (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.312
|AVG
|.248
|.347
|OBP
|.303
|.422
|SLG
|.353
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|28/11
|K/BB
|35/11
|9
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Sanchez (0-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.66 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.