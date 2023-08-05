Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .227.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 29 of 54 games this season (53.7%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.4%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 14 games this year (25.9%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.237
|AVG
|.217
|.260
|OBP
|.258
|.376
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/2
|K/BB
|24/5
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
