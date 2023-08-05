The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .227.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 29 of 54 games this season (53.7%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.4%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 14 games this year (25.9%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .237 AVG .217 .260 OBP .258 .376 SLG .380 9 XBH 10 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/2 K/BB 24/5 3 SB 1

