Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .252 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Olivares will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last outings.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with more than one hit 14 times (18.4%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (16 of 76), with two or more RBI three times (3.9%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season (35.5%), including seven multi-run games (9.2%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.246
|AVG
|.258
|.291
|OBP
|.319
|.400
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|25/5
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed five scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
