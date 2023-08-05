On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 120 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 113th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .409 with two homers.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 71 of 109 games this year (65.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (32.1%).

Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (17.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .289 AVG .251 .324 OBP .292 .529 SLG .429 25 XBH 21 12 HR 8 43 RBI 23 43/12 K/BB 52/11 13 SB 19

Phillies Pitching Rankings