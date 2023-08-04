The Philadelphia Phillies host the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bryson Stott, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (118 total hits). He has stolen 31 bases.

He's slashed .269/.307/.474 on the season.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .442 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 93 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 45 RBI.

He's slashed .246/.287/.429 on the season.

Perez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Nola has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 50th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 29 4.2 9 7 5 6 3 at Guardians Jul. 23 7.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 7.1 5 3 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 6.0 8 5 4 6 0 at Rays Jul. 4 7.1 5 1 1 12 1

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Stott Stats

Stott has put up 121 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.343/.430 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .290/.343/.425 slash line so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 1 at Pirates Jul. 30 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

