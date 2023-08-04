On Friday, August 4 at 7:05 PM ET, Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (35-75) in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been set in the game.

Royals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (9-7, 4.43 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (2-12, 6.07 ERA)

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 4-1 (80%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 31, or 32.3%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

