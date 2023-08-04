The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 100 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 423 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.09) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.410 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (2-12) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 20 starts this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Twins W 10-7 Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton

