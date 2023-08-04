How to Watch the Royals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 100 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 423 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.09) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.410 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (2-12) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 20 starts this season.
- Lyles has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Twins
|W 10-7
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bailey Ober
|7/30/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Kenta Maeda
|8/1/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|José Quintana
|8/2/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Kodai Senga
|8/3/2023
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Aaron Nola
|8/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Taijuan Walker
|8/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Brayan Bello
|8/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Kutter Crawford
|8/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
