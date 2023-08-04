Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (35-75) at 7:05 PM (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.07 ERA).

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
  • The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (32.3%) in those games.
  • This year, Kansas City has won two of nine games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (423 total).
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.09) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 29 Twins W 10-7 Jordan Lyles vs Bailey Ober
July 30 Twins W 2-1 Ryan Yarbrough vs Kenta Maeda
August 1 Mets W 7-6 Zack Greinke vs José Quintana
August 2 Mets W 4-0 Cole Ragans vs Kodai Senga
August 3 Mets W 9-2 Brady Singer vs Carlos Carrasco
August 4 @ Phillies - Jordan Lyles vs Aaron Nola
August 5 @ Phillies - Alec Marsh vs Cristopher Sanchez
August 6 @ Phillies - Zack Greinke vs Taijuan Walker
August 7 @ Red Sox - Cole Ragans vs Brayan Bello
August 8 @ Red Sox - Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
August 9 @ Red Sox - Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton

