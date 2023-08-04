MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After hitting .220 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mets.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .213.
- In 61.8% of his games this year (63 of 102), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (14.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 23 games this year (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (33.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.205
|AVG
|.222
|.286
|OBP
|.295
|.337
|SLG
|.351
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|61/24
|K/BB
|60/15
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Nola (9-7) out for his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
