On Friday, Michael Massey (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 39 of 82 games this year (47.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.3%).

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 82), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Massey has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 games this season (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .224 AVG .214 .308 OBP .246 .360 SLG .351 11 XBH 7 3 HR 5 16 RBI 16 31/14 K/BB 38/5 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings