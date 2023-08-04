On Friday, Matt Beaty (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .308 with a double and a walk.

Beaty has a hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.

Beaty has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .500 AVG .222 .600 OBP .300 .500 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 1/0 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings