Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 29 of 53 games this year (54.7%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (26.4%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), with two or more runs five times (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.237
|AVG
|.227
|.260
|OBP
|.269
|.376
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (9-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.