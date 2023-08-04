On Friday, Drew Waters (.467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .238.

In 58.8% of his games this season (30 of 51), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.5% of his games this season, Waters has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .286 AVG .185 .369 OBP .221 .527 SLG .259 11 XBH 2 4 HR 2 14 RBI 6 25/8 K/BB 41/4 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings