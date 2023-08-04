Dairon Blanco and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .258 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.

Blanco has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 .306 AVG .200 .342 OBP .273 .500 SLG .367 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 6/1 5 SB 2

