Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dairon Blanco and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .258 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
- Blanco has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|.306
|AVG
|.200
|.342
|OBP
|.273
|.500
|SLG
|.367
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|5
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Nola (9-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
