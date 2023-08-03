As they try for the series sweep on Thursday, August 3, Brady Singer will take the hill for the Kansas City Royals (34-75) as they take on the New York Mets (50-57), who will counter with Carlos Carrasco. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (6-8, 5.46 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-5, 6.40 ERA)

Royals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been favored 10 times and won one of those games.

The Royals have a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (28.6%) in those games.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-17 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.