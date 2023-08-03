Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets head into a matchup with Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (98).

Kansas City has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.382).

The Royals have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (414 total).

The Royals rank 29th in baseball with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Royals' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.418).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (6-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Singer has collected six quality starts this season.

Singer will try to prolong a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 appearances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Twins W 8-5 Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins W 10-7 Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford

