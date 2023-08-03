Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .273 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Duffy has had a hit in 30 of 53 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits four times (7.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (18.9%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.315
|AVG
|.220
|.378
|OBP
|.258
|.384
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|12/5
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
