Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mets Player Props
|Royals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Mets
|Royals vs Mets Odds
|Royals vs Mets Prediction
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty has a double and a walk while batting .273.
- In three of eight games this year, Beaty got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Beaty has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.500
|AVG
|.222
|.500
|OBP
|.300
|.500
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Carrasco (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.40 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.