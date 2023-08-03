On Thursday, Drew Waters (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters has four doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .238.
  • Waters has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).
  • In 10.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Waters has had an RBI in 13 games this year (26.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 23
.287 AVG .185
.374 OBP .221
.506 SLG .259
10 XBH 2
3 HR 2
11 RBI 6
25/8 K/BB 41/4
3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Mets will send Carrasco (3-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.