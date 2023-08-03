Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Drew Waters (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .238.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has had an RBI in 13 games this year (26.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.287
|AVG
|.185
|.374
|OBP
|.221
|.506
|SLG
|.259
|10
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|25/8
|K/BB
|41/4
|3
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (3-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
